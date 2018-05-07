shows
WEEKNIGHTS 6:30|5:30c
05/07/18: Hawaii Rocked by Eruptions and More Than 1,000 Earthquakes
20:18 | 05/07/18 | NR | CC
First lady Melania Trump unveils official policy platform: 'Be Best'; The US paint company behind Fenway Park's 'Green Monster'
World News Tonight with David Muir
05/07/18: Hawaii Rocked by Eruptions and More Than 1,000 Earthquakes