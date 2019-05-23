Search
    S1 E01 What Do You Get When You Combine Dessert and Graffiti?!

    01:34 | 05/19/19 | NR | CC

    When Chef Mitzi Reyes told her not to play with her food, she didn't listen. The Pastry Chef at The Bazaar restaurant inside SLS Hotel Beverly Hills creates "Dessert Graffiti." This $80 dessert platter is prepared is prepared at your table and offers up something for everyone. Click here for more info: https://www.sbe.com/restaurants/locations/thebazaar-beverlyhills.

