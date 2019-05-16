S1 E02 Former Prisoner Turned Successful Business & Food Truck Owner
Former prisoner spent 42 months in prison and has completely turned his life around. Keijuane Hester is the business owner of Favor Desserts and can be found on some days at NCCU in Durham, NC giving back to the community, dishing out free cupcakes!Continue Reading
