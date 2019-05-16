S1 E07 Where to Find the Best Hot Dog in the Lehigh Valley
"We're #1!" "No we're #1" There's a years-long Hot Dog Turf War in the Allentown area. Jon Lunger attempts to settle the score, once and for all, and crown the true Hot Dog King in the Lehigh Valley!Continue Reading
