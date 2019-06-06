S1 E10 Chicago's Bombtastic BomboBar
This is like your local doughnut shop on steroids. Bombobar's main feature is the bomboloni, an Italian hole-less doughnut. The two locations serve variations of bomboloni's as well over the top chocolate beverages, ice cream and savory treats.
