S1 E14 Traditional Mexican Food at Tazón in California
Inspired by their trips to the mercados in Mexico and their mom's delicious home cooking, brothers Julian and Luis Martinez decided to open Tazón restaurant as a way to introduce traditional Mexican food served in bowls in a colorful environment. The fast casual bowl-centric restaurant is a hit with locals, especially millennials. Serving a diverse clientele, Tazón stays true to its Southern Mexican roots and flavors.
