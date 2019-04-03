S1 E62 World's Most Expensive Cheesesteak
There's cheesesteak, then there's the Barclay Prime $120 cheesesteak. This cheesesteak is so fancy you wash it down with champagne! For more information, visit www.barclayprime.com.
