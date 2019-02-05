S1 E88 Welcome to the World's First Marshmallow Café
Flaming Hot Cheetos, Butterbeer, Nutella, and Bourbon are all flavors of marshmallows you can get at XO Marshmallow in Chicago. Owners Kat Connor and Lindzi Shanks took their passion for the soft pillows of goodness and turned it into what they believe is the "World's First Marshmallow Café."
