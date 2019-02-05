S1 E90 A Chicago Flavored Chocolate
If the Windy City were chocolate, what would it taste like? One chef in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood is satisfying sweet lovers with treats inspired by local landmarks and familiar flavors. For more information visit: https://www.verucachocolates.com/
