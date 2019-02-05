S1 E91 Can You Finish This Monster Pancake Challenge?
Welcome to Batter Up Pancakes where you can attempt "The Grand Slam Challenge". It's a 10 egg scramble, a cup of cheese, two cups of potatoes, four cups of fillings (your choice) on top of a 25 ounce (1.6 lb) pancake. Finish it in 45 minutes or less and you get a t-shirt, a coffee mug, and your photo on the wall. For more information visit: https://www.batteruppancakes.com/
