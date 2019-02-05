S1 E93 The Bond of Blood Bros BBQ
This new BBQ joint is getting a lot of Houston love. It was also recently featured in the New York Times. Three childhood friends have found success by combining classic Texas BBQ with ingredients from their upbringing in Houston's Chinatown. Co-owners and brothers Robin & Terry Wong are Chinese-American and Quy Hoang is Houston's First Vietnamese-American Pitmaster. They are respected for having the Texas Trinity down solid (brisket, pork ribs and sausage) but have become even more popular for their "outside the pit" thinking and creations. Smoked turkey banh mi, Brisket Fried Rice, Beef-belly burnt ends flavored with Korean gochujang sauce are some of their signature dishes.
-
Houston's Most Beloved Food Truck: The Waffle Bus
-
Miami's Top Chefs Cook Up Specialties from The Bazaar Restaurants
-
The Largest Lobster Roll in NYC
-
Phoagie: When Soup and Sandwich Become One
-
San Francisco's Best Food Truck Party
-
Try the PB&J Burger at Lucky's Last Chance
-
Can You Finish This Monster Pancake Challenge?
-
Welcome to the World's First Marshmallow Café
-
A Chicago Flavored Chocolate
-
Economy Candy: NYC's Oldest Candy Store!
-
Meet Houston's Bread Man
-
Introducing the TARANTULA BURGER!