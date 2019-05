Chef Alex Pitts from Bazaar Meat serves up one of the Las Vegas restaurant's most popular appetizers "The Classic Tartare." The preparation of this popular 1950's dish uses raw, tender prime beef tenderloin and incorporates the three main components of the classic recipe: flavor from a sauce made with mustard, H.P. and Tabasco sauces, crunch from capers, shallots and anchovies, and something fresh with chopped parsley and chives. Cutting the meat when it's very cold ensures a beautiful, uniform dice that adds to the presentation of the dish. Learn more at www.slslasvegas.com/restaurants-bars/bazaar-meat-by-jose-andres.