S1 E14 Does Cryotherapy Really Work?
Professional athletes swear by it for recovery. Celebs say it can burn hundreds of calories in just a few minutes. So what's the real deal behind cryotherapy and does it actually work? Glam Lab steps inside a -240 degree chamber and tries it out … so you don't have to!
