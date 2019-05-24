Search
    S1 E18 How To Get The Hottest Hair Trends

    03:01 | 06/06/19 | NR | CC

    This season's hottest hair trends are just about as easy as Summer itself. From color, to cut, to style, Glam Lab got the scoop on how to score the best hair. SPOILER ALERT: it doesn't require much maintenance at all! Jo breaks down everything from what to ask for at a salon to how to style and accessorize your own locks at home!

