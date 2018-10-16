-
10/16/18: Trump, First Lady Visit Hurricane Michael Storm Zone
10/16/18 01:08:00
10/15/18: President Trump Speaks Out In New Interview
10/15/18 01:05:22
10/14/18: Trump Calls for 'Severe Punishment' if Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed
10/14/18 29:53
10/13/18: Surviving Michael and the Devastation Left Behind
10/13/18 30:58
10/12/18: Death Toll Rises as Devastation from Hurricane Michael Mounts
10/12/18 01:08:53
10/11/18: New Images Show Enormous Damage from Hurricane Michael
10/11/18 01:09:57
10/10/18: Melania Trump Weighs In on the #MeToo Movement
10/10/18 01:07:59
10/09/18: Evacuations Ordered as Hurricane Michael Takes Aim
10/09/18 01:08:47
10/08/18: Investigation Underway of Limo Crash That Killed 20
10/08/18 01:09:14
10/07/18: Brett Kavanaugh Confirmed as Supreme Court Justice
10/07/18 27:14
10/06/18: Countdown to Final Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote
10/06/18 30:31
10/05/18: Jury to Decide Fate of Officer Who Shot Black Teen
10/05/18 01:07:55
10/04/18: Kavanaugh High School Friend Reacts to Investigation
10/04/18 01:06:14
10/03/18: Officials Reviewing Reported Trump Tax Allegations
10/03/18 01:09:25
10/02/18: Kavanaugh's High School Friend Interviewed by FBI
10/02/18 01:05:44
10/01/18: Death Toll Soars Past 800 in Indonesia Quake and Tsunami
10/01/18 01:03:08