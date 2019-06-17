S1 E02 Chicago Beekeeping: Mo' Honey, Mo' Problems
After a steady decline that started in the 1980s, Illinois is returning to levels of bee hives and beekeepers not seen for more than 30 years. "It's great that people are involved and trying to take action in you know promoting beekeeping and preserving pollinators," said beekeeper Colin Ley. "But when people don't take into account how much work might go into this beekeeping, this hobby, it can actually cause a lot of problems for us."
