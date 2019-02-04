S1 E54 Meet the Horses of the Philadelphia Mounted Police
The Philadelphia Mounted Police have been protecting citizens for over 130 years! Watch this video to see how these horses are trained to serve and protect and witness a day in the life of the Philadelphia Mounted Patrol.
