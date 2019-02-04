S1 E55 The Hula Hooping Ring Master of Venice Beach
At Venice Beach in Santa Monica California, Jeffrey Nash is a bit of a local celebrity. Known for his unusual workout of swinging on the exercise rings while hula-hooping, it's easy to see why. He once held the world-record for the longest distance for doing this unique activity, but in 2017 lost the title to someone much younger than he is. Now he's training to take his title back!
