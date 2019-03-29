S1 E56 Duke Superfan: Introducing Grandpa's Prosthetic Leg
Grant Ghiringhelli grew up a Duke fan thanks to this grandfather Ken Rogers, and thanks to a surprise gift the pair got a chance to watch Zion Williamson and the rest of the Duke team in action. Little did they know that Ken's prosthetic leg would end up stealing the show.
-
The Hula Hooping Ring Master of Venice Beach
-
Meet the Horses of the Philadelphia Mounted Police
-
Meet the 11-year-old Crochet Prodigy
-
Couple Finds Actual Toilet Treasure!
-
Alex Biagi: Mouth Painting
-
17-Year-Old Artist Breaking Boundaries
-
The Fastest Female Bartender In Houston
-
4-Year-Old Cheer Prodigy
-
More In Common by Localish
-
Staycation: Monarch Beach Resort in California
-
Musicland: Go Behind the Song with Cassandra Jenkins
-
Dear Neighbor, Greetings of Peace