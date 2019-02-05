S1 E64 What If You Could Save the World by Eating Chocolate?
Special Treats Chocolate Shop in Chapel Hill, NC serves up more than just your average sweets. Owner Dan Friedman exclusively employs individuals with disabilities allowing them to gain experience, confidence and independence. Along with their own confection creations, Special Treats only sells products made by people with disabilities.
