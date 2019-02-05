Search
S1 E66 Artist Surprises Daughter with the Most Incredible Gift

02:29 | 04/25/19 | NR | CC

Laurence Cheatham is a self-taught artist from the Bronx, NY who surprised his daughter with a gift she'll never forget. Laurence shares the story behind his unique gift and how he's continuing to show his daughter love through his art. See more of Laurence's work at: https://thisissketch.com/

