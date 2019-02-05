S1 E69 Hip Hop Trooper Turns Star Wars Fandom Into Mission for Good
Stryder aka The Hip Hop Trooper takes a 10 mile hike across LA every year to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Localish caught up with with the trooper during his annual hike to get the story behind how he's turned his Star Wars fandom into a mission for good.
