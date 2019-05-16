S1 E73 72-Year-Old Grandpa Makes Trap Beats
Arthur Dubois is a 72-year-old grandpa from Chicago. Young at heart, Arthur taught himself how to use a computer and now makes hip hop and trap beats. He even caught the attention of a Grammy Award winning producer after a video of Arthur and his beats went viral.
-
Chris Hau's Guide to Summer
-
Pet Pig Turns Heads on Chicago's Northside
-
These Kids with Cancer Are Getting THE BEST Surprise
-
Meet a Scrap Metal Sculptor
-
Find the Bay Area's SECRET Slides
-
Principal Locks Up Students' Cell Phones During School
-
ESPN Is Hosting First Ever Collegiate E-Sports Championship
-
Man Gets Paid $100 Per Hour to Play Dungeons & Dragons
-
Mother's Day Makeovers Free of Charge
-
This Hip Hop Violinist Will Blow You Away
-
Chicago Uncovered: Chicago Harbor Lock
-
Meet a Chainsaw Artist