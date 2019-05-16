Search
Shows
abc.com
Localish
ABOUT

S1 E77 Principal Locks Up Students' Cell Phones During School

02:11 | 05/09/19 | NR | CC

One New Jersey middle-school principal is taking a unique approach to get kids more focused on school, and less on their phones - by locking them away for the day in unique pouches. The impact its had on his students is astonishing.

Continue Reading

more episodes

Localish has been added to My List.

Create an ABC Account to save your favorite shows and continue watching where your left off.

skip

Create an ABC Account to get the most of your ABC experience

  • Save your favorite shows to My List
  • Continue watching where you left off
  • Watch hundreds of hours of free episodes
  • One account that works across the Walt Disney Family of Companies

ABC Profile

sign out

Sign Out

Are you sure you want to sign out?

By signing out, you will not be able to resume watching content where you left off, enjoy cross-device viewing experience, or save your favorites to your My List.

cancel

Sign Out

Are you sure?

By signing out, some episodes will become unavailable to watch until you sign back in.

stay signed in