S1 E78 Man Gets Paid $100 Per Hour to Play Dungeons & Dragons
Meet Timm Woods, who works full-time in New York City leading Dungeon & Dragons games as a "Dungeon Master." His clients aren't just stereotypical nerds or young children; in fact, Woods says he gets most of his business playing with "big time" office workers, creative types, and even celebrity's families. The existence of Woods' career reflects the growth in the role-playing game's popularity, as it pulls people away from their phones and draws them together -- to fight dragons!
