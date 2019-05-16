S1 E79 Find the Bay Area's SECRET Slides
Get ready to lace up your boots and find some of the Bay Area's steepest slides! Tucked away in several neighborhoods are slides that are not for the faint of heart! Most are hidden through a maze of winding streets, and require a steep climb. If you're willing to put in the effort, these slides will have you screaming like a kid again!
