Search
Shows
abc.com
Localish
ABOUT

S1 E79 Find the Bay Area's SECRET Slides

01:42 | 05/13/19 | NR | CC

Get ready to lace up your boots and find some of the Bay Area's steepest slides! Tucked away in several neighborhoods are slides that are not for the faint of heart! Most are hidden through a maze of winding streets, and require a steep climb. If you're willing to put in the effort, these slides will have you screaming like a kid again!

Continue Reading

more episodes

Localish has been added to My List.

Create an ABC Account to save your favorite shows and continue watching where your left off.

skip

Create an ABC Account to get the most of your ABC experience

  • Save your favorite shows to My List
  • Continue watching where you left off
  • Watch hundreds of hours of free episodes
  • One account that works across the Walt Disney Family of Companies

ABC Profile

sign out

Sign Out

Are you sure you want to sign out?

By signing out, you will not be able to resume watching content where you left off, enjoy cross-device viewing experience, or save your favorites to your My List.

cancel

Sign Out

Are you sure?

By signing out, some episodes will become unavailable to watch until you sign back in.

stay signed in