S1 E81 These Kids with Cancer Are Getting THE BEST Surprise
Designing Dreams brings happiness to children with cancer by surprising them with a dream room makeover. These new rooms provide uplifting spaces for hope and healing and have changed the perspective and lives of kids battling with cancer and cancer-like conditions. For more information on this fantastic organization visit: http://www.designingdreamsusa.com.
