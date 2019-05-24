S1 E83 Chris Hau's Guide to Summer
Chris Hau can do it all! He travels the world taking incredible photos and exploring the most beautiful places on earth. Here are his tips for having the best summer ever! Check out Chris Hau's YouTube channel for more: www.youtube.com/user/thechrishau.
-
Houston METRO: Inspiration on the Tracks
-
Cerebral Palsy Won't Stop This Young Drummer
-
Hi-Way Bakery: Vintage Neon Sign Gets a Makeover
-
3 Things That Need to Be Added to Your NYC Bucket List
-
Rae Dunn's Pottery Has Shoppers Up in Arms
-
Chicago Uncovered: Who Cleans The Windows?
-
Esports Competitive Gaming
-
Pet Pig Turns Heads on Chicago's Northside
-
These Kids with Cancer Are Getting THE BEST Surprise
-
Meet a Scrap Metal Sculptor
-
Find the Bay Area's SECRET Slides
-
Principal Locks Up Students' Cell Phones During School