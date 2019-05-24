S1 E84 Esports Competitive Gaming
Students at Munster High School can join the Esports team to play video games competitively and even earn a varsity letter. Some students have even been awarded college scholarships. While some may not consider gaming a sport, these students believe they use the same aspects as traditional sports, such as strategizing and teamwork.
