S1 E93 Creature Comfort Pet Therapy Dogs Visit Cancer Patients
Creature Comfort Pet Therapy is a non-profit organization devoted to enhancing lives through therapeutic visits with caring volunteers and their pets.The program has certified more than 400 pet therapy teams, including dogs, cats, rabbits, a goat, guinea pigs, and a mini horse. The volunteer teams provide approximately 300 visits each month to our partner facilities including nursing homes, schools, hospitals, mental health centers, and veterans programs.
