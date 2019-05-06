S1 E95 Paula Strawn Paints Helmets For Babies
Paula Strawn has been painting helmets for babies for over 14 years! Each one is unique and personalized so that parents who have babies that need a little more head protection as their bones develop can rest easy. For more information about Paula's artwork visit www.lazardo.smugmug.com.
-
10-Year-Old Boy Trying to Change the World
-
Eculent: Houston's Hidden Gem
-
Houston Family Makes a Giant Dinosaur Car
-
World's First LGBTQ Mariachi Group
-
Free Program Puts Veterans in Culinary Bootcamp!
-
Houston METRO: Inspiration on the Tracks
-
Cerebral Palsy Won't Stop This Young Drummer
-
Hi-Way Bakery: Vintage Neon Sign Gets a Makeover
-
3 Things That Need to Be Added to Your NYC Bucket List
-
Rae Dunn's Pottery Has Shoppers Up in Arms
-
Chicago Uncovered: Who Cleans The Windows?
-
Esports Competitive Gaming