S1 E97 Eculent: Houston's Hidden Gem
Inside a windowless unassuming building in Kemah, Texas rests Eculent and its multi-sensory environment. Chef Skinner uses state of the art technology with changing artwork, familiar scents, and choreographed music that accentuates the artistry of the dishes presented. Unlike any other restaurant in North America, Eculent transports the guest to places never imagined with an avant-garde menu like no other.
-
Try on a Space Suit at Final Frontier
-
Well Groomed: The Best Dog In Show
-
Tiger Hood: New York City's Famous Street Golfer
-
Sirens Motorcycle Club to Lead Pride March in NYC
-
Chicago Beekeeping: Mo' Honey, Mo' Problems
-
A Bar's Window View of LGBT History
-
Miracle Medical Student Defies All Odds
-
Maxing Out: $49 Hot Dog
-
Pride Portraits: The Largest LGBTQIA Visibility Campaign
-
Creature Comfort Pet Therapy Dogs Visit Cancer Patients
-
Paula Strawn Paints Helmets For Babies
-
10-Year-Old Boy Trying to Change the World