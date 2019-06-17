S1 E99 Pride Portraits: The Largest LGBTQIA Visibility Campaign
Over the past three years PRIDE PORTRAITS has become the largest LGBTQIA visibility campaign to date. Under the direction of Founder and Sole Photographer Eric Edward Schell, the campaign has traveled the nation, photographed and collected personal stories from more than 4000 individuals around the country including Noble Prize winners, the nation's top political leaders, celebrities and social media influencers. It started off as a local grassroots project and platform for Houston's LGBT community to heal after the Pulse Nightclub attacks in Orlando…. Today the PRIDE PORTRAITS non-profit has followers in more than 46 countries.
