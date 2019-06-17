Search
Shows
abc.com
Localish
ABOUT

S1 E99 Pride Portraits: The Largest LGBTQIA Visibility Campaign

07:20 | 06/10/19 | NR | CC

Over the past three years PRIDE PORTRAITS has become the largest LGBTQIA visibility campaign to date. Under the direction of Founder and Sole Photographer Eric Edward Schell, the campaign has traveled the nation, photographed and collected personal stories from more than 4000 individuals around the country including Noble Prize winners, the nation's top political leaders, celebrities and social media influencers. It started off as a local grassroots project and platform for Houston's LGBT community to heal after the Pulse Nightclub attacks in Orlando…. Today the PRIDE PORTRAITS non-profit has followers in more than 46 countries.

Continue Reading

more episodes

Localish has been added to My List.

Create an ABC Account to save your favorite shows and continue watching where your left off.

skip

Create an ABC Account to get the most of your ABC experience

  • Save your favorite shows to My List
  • Continue watching where you left off
  • Watch hundreds of hours of free episodes
  • One account that works across the Walt Disney Family of Companies

ABC Profile

sign out

Sign Out

Are you sure you want to sign out?

By signing out, you will not be able to resume watching content where you left off, enjoy cross-device viewing experience, or save your favorites to your My List.

cancel

Sign Out

Are you sure?

By signing out, some episodes will become unavailable to watch until you sign back in.

stay signed in