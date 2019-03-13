S1 E14 How to Make Homemade Leather Goods
Stroll down Bleecker Street in The West Village and there's no shortage of shopping options. A men's boutique called "Slightly Alabama" has shelves full of hand-made leather goods. But what you won't see there, without looking for it, is a hidden room located in the back of the store. Past the belts and wallets, beyond the shoes and denim section is what Slightly Alabama founder and Alabama native Dana Glaeser affectionately calls a dive bar. For more information, visit www.slightlyalabama.com.
