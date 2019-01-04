S1 E19 Go Inside Philadelphia's Wild Bok Building
This former high school in South Philadelphia is now home to 150 businesses - ranging from fashion designers to filmmakers to glassblowers to architect practices to woodworkers, and even a wholesale bakery. Bok is also home to a daycare, a hair salon, ESL classes, a tattoo parlor, a coffee shop, a butcher shop, a kombucha producer and an award-winning rooftop bar which re-opens May 23, 2019.
-
Welcome to NYC's Original Dueling Piano Bar!
-
Go Inside The Duke Lemur Center
-
Dine in the Dark at Opaque in LA
-
Meet the First Ever Cigar Sommelier in NYC
-
How to Make Homemade Leather Goods
-
The Country's First Beauty Steam Bar
-
Speakeasy Tiki Bar Is Chicago Escape
-
Magical Food and Cocktails at The Cauldron in NYC
-
Harry Potter Themed Cafe in NYC
-
The Lodge at Gallow Green in NYC
-
Brewery Bhavana: Coolest Place to Eat in 2018
-
The Most Disgusting Museum Ever