S1 E28 Pod Share: New Affordable Housing in Los Angeles?
Would you pay $1,000 a month to live in a bunk bed in Los Angeles? Some people are! Renters in PodShare live a communal lifestyle, sharing kitchen and common areas and sleeping in bunk beds with an open floor plan. The idea is to encourage meeting new people and living as a community in lower-cost housing. You can rent by the day, week or month. For more information, visit: www.podshare.co.
