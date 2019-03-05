Search
    S1 E28 Pod Share: New Affordable Housing in Los Angeles?

    03:10 | 04/30/19 | NR | CC

    Would you pay $1,000 a month to live in a bunk bed in Los Angeles? Some people are! Renters in PodShare live a communal lifestyle, sharing kitchen and common areas and sleeping in bunk beds with an open floor plan. The idea is to encourage meeting new people and living as a community in lower-cost housing. You can rent by the day, week or month. For more information, visit: www.podshare.co.

