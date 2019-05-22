S1 E35 Prizon Bar: Inside the Unique Los Angeles Bar
Experience Koreatown like never before at Prizon Bar. Enjoy delicious Korean fusion served to you on prison trays. Drink colorful Soju cocktails from your very own prison cell. This tongue in cheek concept bar is visually bleak, yet so much fun!
-
Raleigh Beer Garden: Record for Most Beers on Tap
-
Philadelphia's Chinese Lantern Festival
-
Sasha Pieterse Takes You to Her Go-To Spot in LA
-
Truck Yard Bar: A Playground for Adults
-
Get the Perfect Instagram Photo at the Museum of Illusions
-
Robot Bartenders are Mixing Cocktails on the Las Vegas Strip
-
Go Inside the Diggerland Theme Park
-
Pod Share: New Affordable Housing in Los Angeles?
-
Visit The Marine Mammal Center
-
Fly Back to the 1970s with This Pan Am Experience
-
Kick Back and Relax With a Nice Beer Bath
-
A Hidden Garden in DTLA