    S1 E37 Microapartment Mecca in the Windy City

    02:17 | 05/28/19 | NR | CC

    If you wanna live small, tiny houses are great… but city folks wanna enjoy tiny living too! That's why a historic Chicago hotel has re-invented itself as a Microapartment Mecca! The Lawrence House boasts more than 300 of these little living spaces.. a microapartment is less than 350 square feet! Residents show us around their quaint quarters. Here, they live economically too...rent starts at $1,100 per month.

