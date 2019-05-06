S1 E37 Microapartment Mecca in the Windy City
If you wanna live small, tiny houses are great… but city folks wanna enjoy tiny living too! That's why a historic Chicago hotel has re-invented itself as a Microapartment Mecca! The Lawrence House boasts more than 300 of these little living spaces.. a microapartment is less than 350 square feet! Residents show us around their quaint quarters. Here, they live economically too...rent starts at $1,100 per month.
