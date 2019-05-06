S1 E40 Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
It will be a day long remembered! Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Disneyland Resort is now open! Get a first hand look at the largest park expansion and Disney's most ambitious project, ever! Plus, we take you inside the galaxy's favorite bucket of bolts, the Millennium Falcon. Buckle up, this is where the fun begins!
-
The Best Restaurant In America
-
Würstbar with Sara Haines
-
Microapartment Mecca in the Windy City
-
Raleigh Beer Garden: Record for Most Beers on Tap
-
Prizon Bar: Inside the Unique Los Angeles Bar
-
Philadelphia's Chinese Lantern Festival
-
Sasha Pieterse Takes You to Her Go-To Spot in LA
-
Truck Yard Bar: A Playground for Adults
-
Get the Perfect Instagram Photo at the Museum of Illusions
-
Robot Bartenders are Mixing Cocktails on the Las Vegas Strip
-
Go Inside the Diggerland Theme Park
-
Pod Share: New Affordable Housing in Los Angeles?