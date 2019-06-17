S1 E41 This Fine Dining Restaurant Is for the Dogs
Woof, WOOF! That's dog for I'll take the $42 steak please! At the Wilson in New York City, you can take your dog on a perfect date. For more information about the restaurant and their dogs-only menu, visit www.thewilsonnyc.com.
