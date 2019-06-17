S1 E42 Behind the Scenes of the Crayola Experience
Relive your childhood at this playground for both the young and young at heart. @Houseofnaveda (Amy Devan) takes us on a tour of The Crayola Experience in historic Easton, Pennsylvania! Best of all, this place smells amazing!
