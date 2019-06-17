S1 E43 Luxury Glamping at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago
Would you pay $5,500 for this luxury glamping experience in Downtown Chicago? The Gwen Hotel offers a glamping experience like no other, with stellar views from the 16th-floor terrace.
