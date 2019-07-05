S1 E16 How to Train Like an Israeli Soldier
Krav Maga is the official self defense system of the Israeli Military Defense Force. It's a fun and productive way to learn self-defense and stay in shape. Dupage Krav Maga has the right mix of both.
