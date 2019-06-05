Search
    S1 E17 How to Strengthen Your Bones in 10 Minutes

    03:12 | 05/12/19 | NR | CC

    Would you commit to a ten minute, no sweat workout? Then OsteoStrong is for you! OsteoStrong is proven to improve your bone density, muscular strength, balance, and overall health. Vincent Koo, the owner of OsteoStrongNYC, gave us a first-hand look at this incredible technology that anyone can use. "We put you in the proper position to put the maximum load on your skeletal system," said Koo, "You can come in your work clothes and you don't feel sore the next day." Our bones are building up until about age 20, but at age 30 we lose bone at a rate of 1-2% per year. At OsteoStrong, four machines have you in your strongest position to exert as much force as possible without risking injury.

