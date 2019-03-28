S1 E84 Knife Lady of Chelsea Market
Better known as the "Knife Lady of Chelsea Market," she has been sharpening and restructuring kitchen cutlery and utensils for everyone, from average foodies that love to cook at home to students and professional chefs alike.
