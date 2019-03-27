S1 E88 This Winery Has Bottles That Come to Life
Tooth & Nail Winery is taking wine to the next level! This high-tech winery hidden inside a medieval castle has wine bottles that come to life. With your phone and augmented reality, it may be hard to throw away the bottle even if it's empty. For more on this winery in Paso Robles, California, visit: www.rabblewine.com.
