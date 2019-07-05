S1 E94 Video Game Athlete Earns $200,000 by Playing Fortnite
Griffin Spikoski, 14, of Smithtown is an athlete, but not in your typical sense. He's a professional athlete with Misfits Gaming and has raked in almost $200,000 playing the popular online video game Fortnite.
