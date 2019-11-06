S1 E99 Vegan Restaurant in Brooklyn Giving Back
Sol Sips is a Vegan restaurant located in Brooklyn, New York. The owner is Francesca Chaney who wants to bring affordable, delicious Vegan food to her community. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/solsips/.
