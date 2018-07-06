Shows
7/6/18: Onlooker Harasses Parent With Different Race Child

41:35 | 07/06/18 | NR | CC
What Would You Do?: A white woman with an adopted black child is harassed by an onlooker; a woman is distracted by her phone while her children run wild in a clothing store; a tutor and her student talk about their relationship in front of others.
